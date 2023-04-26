There is a good chance Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE: CCI) closed at $122.23 in the last session, down -1.81% from day before closing price of $124.48. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2023938 shares were traded. CCI stock price reached its highest trading level at $125.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $122.00.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CCI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, MoffettNathanson on March 30, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $155 from $161 previously.

Barclays Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on January 12, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $153 to $152.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 24 when Stephens Kevin A bought 2,000 shares for $123.50 per share. The transaction valued at 247,000 led to the insider holds 12,703 shares of the business.

Thornton Matthew III bought 1,215 shares of CCI for $150,398 on Oct 21. The Director now owns 5,761 shares after completing the transaction at $123.78 per share. On Jul 22, another insider, Stephens Kevin A, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 699 shares for $173.60 each. As a result, the insider paid 121,344 and bolstered with 10,703 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CCI now has a Market Capitalization of 57.92B and an Enterprise Value of 85.72B. As of this moment, Crown’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 39.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.22 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CCI has reached a high of $193.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $121.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 131.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 146.41.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CCI traded on average about 2.00M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.17M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 433.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 431.71M. Insiders hold about 0.35% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.74% stake in the company. Shares short for CCI as of Mar 30, 2023 were 3.65M with a Short Ratio of 3.65M, compared to 3.48M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.84% and a Short% of Float of 0.97%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CCI is 6.21, which was 6.07 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.88%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.03%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.33.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 15 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.2 and a low estimate of $0.93, while EPS last year was $0.97. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.88, with high estimates of $0.93 and low estimates of $0.83.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.84 and $3.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.78. EPS for the following year is $3.49, with 16 analysts recommending between $4.07 and $3.21.

Revenue Estimates

According to 12 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.88B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.96B to a low estimate of $1.83B. As of the current estimate, Crown Castle Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.73B, an estimated increase of 8.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.77B, an increase of 1.50% less than the figure of $8.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.8B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.75B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CCI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.99B, up 3.00% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.38B and the low estimate is $6.91B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.