There is a good chance Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $4.50 in the prior trading day, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) closed at $4.55, up 1.11%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3055799 shares were traded. HMY stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.5850 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.4400.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HMY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HMY now has a Market Capitalization of 2.82B and an Enterprise Value of 3.08B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.07 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HMY has reached a high of $4.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.7706, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.2991.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.26M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.33M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 616.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 434.47M. Insiders hold about 15.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.00% stake in the company. Shares short for HMY as of Apr 13, 2023 were 4.93M with a Short Ratio of 6.51M, compared to 9.02M on Mar 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, HMY’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.62, compared to 0.04 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 13.78%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.88%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.