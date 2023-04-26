There is a good chance Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $21.41 in the prior trading day, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE: ZWS) closed at $20.97, down -2.06%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2199413 shares were traded. ZWS stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.96.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ZWS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 29.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 64.10. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Robert W. Baird on December 20, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $26 from $27 previously.

On June 30, 2022, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $34.

Robert W. Baird Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on February 15, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $38 to $43.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 16 when Wehr Craig sold 1,442 shares for $23.17 per share. The transaction valued at 33,411 led to the insider holds 82,640 shares of the business.

Jackson Rodney sold 970 shares of ZWS for $22,475 on Feb 16. The SVP-Bus.&Corp. Development now owns 119,778 shares after completing the transaction at $23.17 per share. On Feb 16, another insider, Troutman Michael, who serves as the Chief Information Officer of the company, sold 808 shares for $23.17 each. As a result, the insider received 18,721 and left with 32,271 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZWS now has a Market Capitalization of 3.66B and an Enterprise Value of 4.11B. As of this moment, Zurn’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 45.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.01. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.21 whereas that against EBITDA is 24.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZWS has reached a high of $34.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.32.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.40M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.43M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 178.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 173.46M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ZWS as of Mar 30, 2023 were 4.46M with a Short Ratio of 4.46M, compared to 4.65M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.54% and a Short% of Float of 3.02%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ZWS’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.20, compared to 0.28 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.93%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.31%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of $0.13, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.92 and $0.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.87. EPS for the following year is $1.05, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.09 and $1.01.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $347.3M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $349.1M to a low estimate of $344.1M. As of the current estimate, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation’s year-ago sales were $239.6M, an estimated increase of 44.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $400.08M, an increase of 40.80% less than the figure of $44.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $416.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $374.8M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZWS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.53B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.28B, up 18.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.57B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.63B and the low estimate is $1.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.