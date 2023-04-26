There Is Still Room For 2U Inc. (TWOU) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of 2U Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU) was $4.93 for the day, down -5.19% from the previous closing price of $5.20. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1189504 shares were traded. TWOU stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.1000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.8650.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of TWOU’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.85.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on November 22, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

On November 08, 2022, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $8 to $7.

Macquarie Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on July 25, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $11.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TWOU now has a Market Capitalization of 424.91M and an Enterprise Value of 1.30B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.35 whereas that against EBITDA is -9.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TWOU has reached a high of $13.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.5103, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.5807.

Shares Statistics:

TWOU traded an average of 1.17M shares per day over the past three months and 1M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 78.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.42M. Insiders hold about 3.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.00% stake in the company. Shares short for TWOU as of Mar 30, 2023 were 8.47M with a Short Ratio of 8.47M, compared to 8.81M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.68% and a Short% of Float of 14.21%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.65 and -$0.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.25. EPS for the following year is $0.53, with 11 analysts recommending between $1.22 and $0.06.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $240.05M to a low estimate of $235.85M. As of the current estimate, 2U Inc.’s year-ago sales were $253.33M, an estimated decrease of -5.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $241.26M, a decrease of -0.10% over than the figure of -$5.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $244.56M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $239.52M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TWOU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $995.44M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $976M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $988.45M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $963.08M, up 2.60% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.11B and the low estimate is $1.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.