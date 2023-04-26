There Is Still Room For Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CFG) closed the day trading at $28.87 up 0.94% from the previous closing price of $28.60. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 15277064 shares were traded. CFG stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.90.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CFG, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.97. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on April 20, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $33 from $37 previously.

On January 03, 2023, Wedbush Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $45.

On December 21, 2022, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $47.DA Davidson initiated its Buy rating on December 21, 2022, with a $47 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 21 when Subramaniam Shivan S. bought 3,300 shares for $28.79 per share. The transaction valued at 95,007 led to the insider holds 66,263 shares of the business.

Cummings Kevin sold 90,689 shares of CFG for $3,899,627 on Feb 10. The Director now owns 455,789 shares after completing the transaction at $43.00 per share. On Feb 07, another insider, Cummings Kevin, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 81,151 shares for $44.40 each. As a result, the insider received 3,603,104 and left with 455,789 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CFG now has a Market Capitalization of 14.77B. As of this moment, Citizens’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CFG has reached a high of $44.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.73.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CFG traded about 6.99M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CFG traded about 9.3M shares per day. A total of 493.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 479.47M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CFG as of Mar 30, 2023 were 16.25M with a Short Ratio of 16.25M, compared to 10.54M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.35% and a Short% of Float of 4.40%.

Dividends & Splits

CFG’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.68, up from 1.65 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.77%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.87%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.86.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 20 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.21 and a low estimate of $0.92, while EPS last year was $0.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.16, with high estimates of $1.31 and low estimates of $1.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5 and $4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.46. EPS for the following year is $4.48, with 21 analysts recommending between $5.25 and $3.74.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $2.14B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.22B to a low estimate of $2.1B. As of the current estimate, Citizens Financial Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2B, an estimated increase of 6.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.14B, an increase of 0.40% less than the figure of $6.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.25B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.1B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CFG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.9B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.02B, up 6.90% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.6B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.31B and the low estimate is $8.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.