There Is Still Room For NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) closed the day trading at $262.41 down -2.96% from the previous closing price of $270.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$8.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 36847527 shares were traded. NVDA stock price reached its highest trading level at $272.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $262.25.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NVDA, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 48.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 189.97. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on April 19, 2023, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $340 from $310 previously.

On April 18, 2023, HSBC Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Reduce and also upped its target price recommendation from $175 to $355.

UBS reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on March 27, 2023, while the target price for the stock was revised from $270 to $315.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 30 when HUDSON DAWN E sold 5,000 shares for $274.55 per share. The transaction valued at 1,372,765 led to the insider holds 85,350 shares of the business.

Kress Colette sold 6,000 shares of NVDA for $1,375,747 on Mar 13. The EVP & Chief Financial Officer now owns 561,401 shares after completing the transaction at $229.29 per share. On Feb 27, another insider, PERRY MARK L, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $236.37 each. As a result, the insider received 4,727,428 and left with 140,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NVDA now has a Market Capitalization of 671.07B and an Enterprise Value of 669.81B. As of this moment, NVIDIA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 150.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 43.37. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 24.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 29.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 24.83 whereas that against EBITDA is 111.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVDA has reached a high of $281.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $108.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 251.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 181.75.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NVDA traded about 48.57M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NVDA traded about 39.65M shares per day. A total of 2.46B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.36B. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NVDA as of Mar 30, 2023 were 36.08M with a Short Ratio of 36.08M, compared to 38.83M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.46% and a Short% of Float of 1.52%.

Dividends & Splits

NVDA’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.16, up from 0.16 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.06%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.06%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.19. The current Payout Ratio is 9.10% for NVDA, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 28, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 06, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 19, 2021 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 31 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.91 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.95 and a low estimate of $0.81, while EPS last year was $1.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.05, with high estimates of $1.22 and low estimates of $0.89.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.18 and $3.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.53. EPS for the following year is $6.05, with 37 analysts recommending between $8 and $5.25.

Revenue Estimates

31 analysts predict $6.51B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.6B to a low estimate of $6.48B. As of the current estimate, NVIDIA Corporation’s year-ago sales were $8.29B, an estimated decrease of -21.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 30 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.1B, an increase of 5.90% over than the figure of -$21.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.8B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.78B.

A total of 43 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NVDA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $35.82B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $28.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $30.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $26.97B, up 11.50% from the average estimate. Based on 40 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $37.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $45.62B and the low estimate is $33.51B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.