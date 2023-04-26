There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY).

In the latest session, Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) closed at $25.58 down -2.03% from its previous closing price of $26.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4689574 shares were traded. ALLY stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.55.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Ally Financial Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.09. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on April 24, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $28 from $24 previously.

On January 10, 2023, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $40 to $25.

Piper Sandler Upgraded its Underweight to Neutral on January 09, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $25 to $28.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 25 when MAGNER MARJORIE bought 2,000 shares for $27.43 per share. The transaction valued at 54,868 led to the insider holds 55,603 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALLY now has a Market Capitalization of 8.26B. As of this moment, Ally’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALLY has reached a high of $44.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.13.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ALLY has traded an average of 6.79M shares per day and 6.16M over the past ten days. A total of 301.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 296.75M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ALLY as of Mar 30, 2023 were 16.37M with a Short Ratio of 16.37M, compared to 15.78M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.44% and a Short% of Float of 6.10%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ALLY is 1.20, from 1.20 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.60%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.60%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.60. The current Payout Ratio is 19.30% for ALLY, which recently paid a dividend on May 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 27, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 09, 2014 when the company split stock in a 310:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 19 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.93 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.13 and a low estimate of $0.7, while EPS last year was $1.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.93, with high estimates of $1.14 and low estimates of $0.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.91 and $2.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.53. EPS for the following year is $4.96, with 19 analysts recommending between $5.43 and $3.85.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.07B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.17B to a low estimate of $1.94B. As of the current estimate, Ally Financial Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.08B, an estimated decrease of -0.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.12B, a decrease of -2.00% less than the figure of -$0.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.19B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.97B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALLY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.99B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.43B, up 0.30% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.65B and the low estimate is $8.81B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.