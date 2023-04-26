There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE).

As of close of business last night, IVERIC bio Inc.’s stock clocked out at $30.92, down -2.34% from its previous closing price of $31.66. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2786909 shares were traded. ISEE stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.81.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ISEE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 18.60 and its Current Ratio is at 18.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on November 10, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $20 from $30 previously.

B. Riley Securities Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on September 06, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $8.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 24 when Carroll David Francis sold 48,171 shares for $30.21 per share. The transaction valued at 1,455,246 led to the insider holds 68,472 shares of the business.

Westby Keith sold 18,782 shares of ISEE for $564,775 on Apr 24. The SVP, Chief Operating Officer now owns 39,652 shares after completing the transaction at $30.07 per share. On Apr 21, another insider, Carroll David Francis, who serves as the SVP, Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 1,829 shares for $30.00 each. As a result, the insider received 54,870 and left with 68,472 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ISEE now has a Market Capitalization of 3.80B and an Enterprise Value of 3.25B.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ISEE has reached a high of $31.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.72.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ISEE traded 2.54M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.15M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 137.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 135.73M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ISEE as of Apr 13, 2023 were 11.98M with a Short Ratio of 11.38M, compared to 9.68M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.73% and a Short% of Float of 8.77%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.39 and a low estimate of -$0.54, while EPS last year was -$0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.49, with high estimates of -$0.39 and low estimates of -$0.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.4 and -$2.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.8. EPS for the following year is -$1.29, with 12 analysts recommending between -$0.4 and -$2.19.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $113.97M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $178.71M and the low estimate is $49.11M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1,031.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.