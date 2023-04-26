There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Matterport Inc. (MTTR).

In the latest session, Matterport Inc. (NASDAQ: MTTR) closed at $2.37 down -7.42% from its previous closing price of $2.56. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2873344 shares were traded. MTTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.5400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3600.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Matterport Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.30 and its Current Ratio is at 10.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Deutsche Bank on January 23, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $3 from $5 previously.

Wedbush Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on May 03, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $10 to $6.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when Tulsi Japjit sold 175,000 shares for $2.64 per share. The transaction valued at 461,352 led to the insider holds 243,123 shares of the business.

PITTMAN RAYMOND J sold 69,709 shares of MTTR for $204,638 on Mar 03. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 2,191,149 shares after completing the transaction at $2.94 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, Fay James Daniel, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 20,607 shares for $2.94 each. As a result, the insider received 60,494 and left with 847,743 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MTTR now has a Market Capitalization of 806.24M and an Enterprise Value of 334.56M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.46 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MTTR has reached a high of $7.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.8546, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.4796.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MTTR has traded an average of 2.86M shares per day and 2M over the past ten days. A total of 289.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 276.08M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.80% stake in the company. Shares short for MTTR as of Apr 13, 2023 were 17.54M with a Short Ratio of 17.17M, compared to 19.93M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.03% and a Short% of Float of 7.30%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.33 and -$0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.34. EPS for the following year is -$0.27, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.23 and -$0.28.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $35.14M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $35.9M to a low estimate of $34.6M. As of the current estimate, Matterport Inc.’s year-ago sales were $28.51M, an estimated increase of 23.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $38.5M, an increase of 35.20% over than the figure of $23.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $41M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $36.4M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MTTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $161.15M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $155.57M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $159.45M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $136.12M, up 17.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $186.76M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $195.55M and the low estimate is $178.26M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.