There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Cronos Group Inc. (CRON)

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) closed the day trading at $1.76 down -2.22% from the previous closing price of $1.80. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 968393 shares were traded. CRON stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7400.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CRON, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.50 and its Current Ratio is at 14.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Bernstein on November 02, 2022, initiated with a Mkt Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when ADLER JASON MARC bought 109,588 shares for $2.81 per share. The transaction valued at 307,581 led to the insider holds 1,049,988 shares of the business.

ADLER JASON MARC bought 94,600 shares of CRON for $267,604 on Dec 14. The Director now owns 973,277 shares after completing the transaction at $2.83 per share. On Dec 13, another insider, ADLER JASON MARC, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 88,152 shares for $2.89 each. As a result, the insider paid 254,980 and bolstered with 907,058 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRON now has a Market Capitalization of 696.08M and an Enterprise Value of -177.77M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -1.93 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRON has reached a high of $3.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9962, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.6801.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CRON traded about 1.69M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CRON traded about 1.38M shares per day. A total of 378.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 198.58M. Insiders hold about 46.85% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CRON as of Mar 30, 2023 were 8.43M with a Short Ratio of 8.43M, compared to 7.16M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.22% and a Short% of Float of 4.17%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.06 and -$0.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.18. EPS for the following year is -$0.14, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.07 and -$0.21.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $24.11M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $27.22M to a low estimate of $21.5M. As of the current estimate, Cronos Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $25.03M, an estimated decrease of -3.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $24.97M, an increase of 8.30% over than the figure of -$3.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $27.85M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $23.3M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRON’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $112.83M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $90M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $102.93M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $91.9M, up 12.00% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $118.89M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $141.55M and the low estimate is $104.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.