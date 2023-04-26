There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT)

The closing price of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE: LBRT) was $13.04 for the day, down -5.71% from the previous closing price of $13.83. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3735650 shares were traded. LBRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.99.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LBRT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 52.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 32.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on April 18, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $17 from $20 previously.

On January 17, 2023, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $19.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on October 26, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $24.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 02 when Wright Christopher A sold 17,324 shares for $16.09 per share. The transaction valued at 278,743 led to the insider holds 3,120,015 shares of the business.

Wright Christopher A sold 50,000 shares of LBRT for $815,500 on Dec 01. The Chairman of the Board & CEO now owns 3,137,339 shares after completing the transaction at $16.31 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, Wright Christopher A, who serves as the Chairman of the Board & CEO of the company, sold 4,776 shares for $18.09 each. As a result, the insider received 86,398 and left with 3,187,339 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LBRT now has a Market Capitalization of 2.32B and an Enterprise Value of 2.63B. As of this moment, Liberty’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.99. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.57 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LBRT has reached a high of $19.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.69.

Shares Statistics:

LBRT traded an average of 3.34M shares per day over the past three months and 2.56M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 181.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 166.40M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.70% stake in the company. Shares short for LBRT as of Apr 13, 2023 were 8.1M with a Short Ratio of 8.36M, compared to 8.97M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.66% and a Short% of Float of 6.31%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.10, LBRT has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.72%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.45%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.96 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.07 and a low estimate of $0.81, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.88, with high estimates of $1 and low estimates of $0.81.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.06 and $3.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.54. EPS for the following year is $3.17, with 12 analysts recommending between $4.75 and $1.98.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 12 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.36B to a low estimate of $1.27B. As of the current estimate, Liberty Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $942.62M, an estimated increase of 37.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.28B, an increase of 7.90% less than the figure of $37.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.4B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.17B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LBRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.82B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.15B, up 21.30% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.49B and the low estimate is $4.25B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.