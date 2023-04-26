There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Range Resources Corporation (RRC)

The closing price of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) was $25.10 for the day, down -2.30% from the previous closing price of $25.69. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6160035 shares were traded. RRC stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.86.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RRC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 30509.05 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.31. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 25, 2023, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $34.

On April 19, 2023, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $24.UBS initiated its Sell rating on April 19, 2023, with a $24 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 26 when Ginn Dori sold 5,000 shares for $34.65 per share. The transaction valued at 173,255 led to the insider holds 80,801 shares of the business.

Spiller Reginal sold 1,600 shares of RRC for $50,306 on Aug 02. The Director now owns 10,685 shares after completing the transaction at $31.44 per share. On May 27, another insider, Ginn Dori, who serves as the SVP, Principal Accting Officer of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $36.17 each. As a result, the insider received 361,700 and left with 332,033 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RRC now has a Market Capitalization of 6.18B and an Enterprise Value of 8.04B. As of this moment, Range’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.05. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.60 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RRC has reached a high of $37.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.60.

Shares Statistics:

RRC traded an average of 5.02M shares per day over the past three months and 3.32M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 234.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 234.24M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.50% stake in the company. Shares short for RRC as of Mar 30, 2023 were 8.95M with a Short Ratio of 8.95M, compared to 10.87M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.72% and a Short% of Float of 6.40%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.16, RRC has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.32. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.62%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.25%. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for RRC, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 04, 2005 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 23 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.78 and a low estimate of $0.21, while EPS last year was $1.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.5, with high estimates of $0.84 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.47 and $1.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.44. EPS for the following year is $3.4, with 24 analysts recommending between $4.55 and $2.49.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 15 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $802M to a low estimate of $535M. As of the current estimate, Range Resources Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.36B, an estimated decrease of -51.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $693.83M, a decrease of -37.10% over than the figure of -$51.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $830M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $553M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RRC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.49B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.94B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.91B, down -40.10% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.82B and the low estimate is $2.84B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.