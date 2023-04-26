This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Carrier Global Corporation (CARR)

In the latest session, Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) closed at $42.32 up 0.93% from its previous closing price of $41.93. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10001095 shares were traded. CARR stock price reached its highest trading level at $43.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.11.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Carrier Global Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 40.25. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on March 28, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $51.

On January 13, 2023, Mizuho Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $38 to $53.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 02 when Villeneuve Nadia sold 20,538 shares for $45.45 per share. The transaction valued at 933,445 led to the insider holds 48,900 shares of the business.

Nelson Christopher John sold 213,353 shares of CARR for $9,665,446 on Feb 13. The President, HVAC now owns 97,285 shares after completing the transaction at $45.30 per share. On Feb 09, another insider, Crockett Kyle, who serves as the Vice President, Controller of the company, sold 10,433 shares for $45.85 each. As a result, the insider received 478,378 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CARR now has a Market Capitalization of 36.34B and an Enterprise Value of 42.19B. As of this moment, Carrier’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.34, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.89. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.07 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CARR has reached a high of $49.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 44.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.85.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CARR has traded an average of 4.96M shares per day and 6.48M over the past ten days. A total of 835.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 826.32M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CARR as of Mar 30, 2023 were 12.13M with a Short Ratio of 12.13M, compared to 10.34M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.45% and a Short% of Float of 1.64%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CARR is 0.74, from 0.63 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.51%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.76%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 19 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.51 and a low estimate of $0.46, while EPS last year was $0.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.77, with high estimates of $0.81 and low estimates of $0.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.63 and $2.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.57. EPS for the following year is $2.84, with 22 analysts recommending between $3.01 and $2.58.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 17 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $5.05B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $5.19B to a low estimate of $4.93B. As of the current estimate, Carrier Global Corporation’s year-ago sales were $4.65B, an estimated increase of 8.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.77B, an increase of 10.60% over than the figure of $8.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.99B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.46B.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CARR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $22.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $22.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.42B, up 7.80% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $22.87B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $23.38B and the low estimate is $21.27B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.