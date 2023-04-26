This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT)

As of close of business last night, ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $8.60, down -2.71% from its previous closing price of $8.84. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7847818 shares were traded. CHPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.47.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CHPT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.83 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Needham reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on October 20, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $24 to $18.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 14 when Linse Michael sold 810,000 shares for $8.57 per share. The transaction valued at 6,944,200 led to the insider holds 762,713 shares of the business.

Linse Michael sold 270,162 shares of CHPT for $2,322,993 on Apr 13. The Investor now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $8.60 per share. On Mar 21, another insider, JACKSON REX S, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 14,476 shares for $9.40 each. As a result, the insider received 136,074 and left with 1,086,469 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CHPT now has a Market Capitalization of 3.25B and an Enterprise Value of 3.19B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.82 whereas that against EBITDA is -10.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHPT has reached a high of $19.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.46.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CHPT traded 8.89M shares on average per day over the past three months and 9.64M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 350.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 327.96M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CHPT as of Mar 30, 2023 were 53.58M with a Short Ratio of 53.58M, compared to 48.59M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.29% and a Short% of Float of 18.66%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.21, while EPS last year was -$0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.19 and -$0.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.46. EPS for the following year is -$0.15, with 12 analysts recommending between $0.17 and -$0.4.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 14 analysts expect revenue to total $128.21M. It ranges from a high estimate of $131.93M to a low estimate of $124M. As of the current estimate, ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $81.63M, an estimated increase of 57.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $164.85M, an increase of 52.20% less than the figure of $57.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $189M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $140M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $761M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $600M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $703.65M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $468.09M, up 50.30% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.65B and the low estimate is $975M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 57.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.