This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Gold Fields Limited (GFI)

In the latest session, Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) closed at $15.37 down -0.26% from its previous closing price of $15.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5987924 shares were traded. GFI stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.23.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Gold Fields Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.90 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 44.44. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on March 17, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $15.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GFI now has a Market Capitalization of 13.17B and an Enterprise Value of 13.87B. As of this moment, Gold’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.33. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.24 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GFI has reached a high of $15.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.23.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GFI has traded an average of 5.93M shares per day and 5.65M over the past ten days. A total of 891.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 858.32M. Shares short for GFI as of Mar 30, 2023 were 9.82M with a Short Ratio of 9.82M, compared to 3.9M on Feb 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for GFI is 0.41, from 0.44 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.84%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.66%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.19. The current Payout Ratio is 21.10% for GFI, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 15, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 20, 2013 when the company split stock in a 1161:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.