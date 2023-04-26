This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: NetApp Inc. (NTAP)

As of close of business last night, NetApp Inc.’s stock clocked out at $61.44, down -2.94% from its previous closing price of $63.30. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1818604 shares were traded. NTAP stock price reached its highest trading level at $62.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $61.40.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NTAP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.79. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on April 20, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $58 from $70 previously.

On April 10, 2023, Stifel Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $75.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 10 when Kurian George sold 2,250 shares for $64.50 per share. The transaction valued at 145,125 led to the insider holds 142,670 shares of the business.

Kurian George sold 2,250 shares of NTAP for $144,608 on Apr 04. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 144,920 shares after completing the transaction at $64.27 per share. On Apr 04, another insider, Kurian George, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 2,250 shares for $64.27 each. As a result, the insider received 144,608 and left with 144,920 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NTAP now has a Market Capitalization of 14.25B and an Enterprise Value of 13.80B. As of this moment, NetApp’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.94. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.05. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.14 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NTAP has reached a high of $79.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $58.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 64.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 66.74.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NTAP traded 2.14M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.98M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 216.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 213.31M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.40% stake in the company. Shares short for NTAP as of Mar 30, 2023 were 6.3M with a Short Ratio of 6.30M, compared to 5.01M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.95% and a Short% of Float of 3.36%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.00, NTAP has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.16%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.16%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.76. The current Payout Ratio is 33.90% for NTAP, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 25, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 04, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 22, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 17 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.38 and a low estimate of $1.29, while EPS last year was $1.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.2, with high estimates of $1.33 and low estimates of $1.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.44 and $5.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.4. EPS for the following year is $5.62, with 19 analysts recommending between $6.17 and $5.24.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 15 analysts expect revenue to total $1.55B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.56B to a low estimate of $1.52B. As of the current estimate, NetApp Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.68B, an estimated decrease of -8.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.48B, a decrease of -7.30% over than the figure of -$8.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.61B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.44B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NTAP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.32B, up 0.20% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.53B and the low estimate is $5.95B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.