This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM)

In the latest session, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) closed at $66.36 down -1.44% from its previous closing price of $67.33. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2365181 shares were traded. SQM stock price reached its highest trading level at $67.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $65.54.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.95. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on April 10, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $85 from $90 previously.

On December 15, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $112 to $92.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Equal-Weight to Underweight on March 31, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $58 to $70.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SQM now has a Market Capitalization of 21.77B and an Enterprise Value of 21.07B. As of this moment, Sociedad’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.97 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SQM has reached a high of $115.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $60.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 81.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 90.78.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SQM has traded an average of 2.02M shares per day and 3.92M over the past ten days. A total of 285.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 142.44M. Insiders hold about 72.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SQM as of Mar 30, 2023 were 4.21M with a Short Ratio of 4.21M, compared to 3.67M on Feb 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SQM is 10.65, from 7.72 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 11.46%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 17.08%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.96. The current Payout Ratio is 55.00% for SQM, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 26, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 07, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 26, 2016 when the company split stock in a 1027:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.25 and a low estimate of $2.72, while EPS last year was $2.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.19, with high estimates of $3.72 and low estimates of $2.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $16.75 and $7.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.47. EPS for the following year is $10.73, with 11 analysts recommending between $15.48 and $5.6.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.5B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.65B to a low estimate of $2.34B. As of the current estimate, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.’s year-ago sales were $2.02B, an estimated increase of 23.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.56B, a decrease of -1.40% less than the figure of $23.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.13B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.23B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SQM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.71B, down -4.70% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.3B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.5B and the low estimate is $5.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -8.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.