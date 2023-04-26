Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Chegg Inc. (CHGG)

Chegg Inc. (NYSE: CHGG) closed the day trading at $18.06 down -2.06% from the previous closing price of $18.44. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2340056 shares were traded. CHGG stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.05.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CHGG, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.13. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.20 and its Current Ratio is at 8.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Craig Hallum on April 20, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $25 from $20 previously.

KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgraded its Sector Weight to Overweight on January 19, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $29.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Schultz Nathan J. sold 7,007 shares for $16.10 per share. The transaction valued at 112,801 led to the insider holds 235,626 shares of the business.

Lem Esther sold 5,700 shares of CHGG for $96,128 on Mar 06. The CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER now owns 171,300 shares after completing the transaction at $16.86 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, Schultz Nathan J., who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 4,041 shares for $15.64 each. As a result, the insider received 63,204 and left with 224,637 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CHGG now has a Market Capitalization of 2.16B and an Enterprise Value of 2.31B. As of this moment, Chegg’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.31. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.01 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHGG has reached a high of $30.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.35.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CHGG traded about 3.06M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CHGG traded about 3.1M shares per day. A total of 125.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 122.77M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CHGG as of Mar 30, 2023 were 10.87M with a Short Ratio of 10.87M, compared to 15.73M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.59% and a Short% of Float of 10.35%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.3 and a low estimate of $0.21, while EPS last year was $0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.37 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.34 and $1.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.19. EPS for the following year is $1.36, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.56 and $1.22.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $185.18M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $185.95M to a low estimate of $184.18M. As of the current estimate, Chegg Inc.’s year-ago sales were $202.24M, an estimated decrease of -8.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $193.64M, a decrease of -0.60% over than the figure of -$8.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $196.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $190.9M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHGG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $773M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $745.75M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $753.26M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $766.9M, down -1.80% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $805.19M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $838.23M and the low estimate is $781M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.