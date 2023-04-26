Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of HashiCorp Inc. (HCP)

The closing price of HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HCP) was $26.59 for the day, down -2.85% from the previous closing price of $27.37. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 962942 shares were traded. HCP stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.17.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of HCP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on March 23, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $37.

On March 06, 2023, Needham Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $39.

On February 24, 2023, Scotiabank started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Perform rating and target price of $34.Scotiabank initiated its Sector Perform rating on February 24, 2023, with a $34 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 24 when Dadgar Armon sold 38,000 shares for $27.67 per share. The transaction valued at 1,051,575 led to the insider holds 1,634,000 shares of the business.

Dadgar Armon sold 38,000 shares of HCP for $1,093,944 on Apr 03. The Chief Technology Officer, now owns 1,672,000 shares after completing the transaction at $28.79 per share. On Mar 31, another insider, Welihinda Navam, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 96,771 shares for $29.08 each. As a result, the insider received 2,814,563 and left with 7,851 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HCP now has a Market Capitalization of 5.24B and an Enterprise Value of 3.97B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.34 whereas that against EBITDA is -13.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HCP has reached a high of $55.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.60.

Shares Statistics:

HCP traded an average of 1.47M shares per day over the past three months and 1.06M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 188.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 87.94M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.60% stake in the company. Shares short for HCP as of Apr 13, 2023 were 5.16M with a Short Ratio of 5.21M, compared to 5.47M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.69% and a Short% of Float of 6.00%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 19 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.38 and -$0.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.39. EPS for the following year is -$0.09, with 18 analysts recommending between $0.19 and -$0.42.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 17 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $133.88M to a low estimate of $132.5M. As of the current estimate, HashiCorp Inc.’s year-ago sales were $100.9M, an estimated increase of 31.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $141.43M, an increase of 24.20% less than the figure of $31.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $149.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $136.3M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HCP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $594.96M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $592.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $593.46M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $475.89M, up 24.70% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $749.52M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $770.7M and the low estimate is $725M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.