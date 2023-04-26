Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Lilium N.V. (LILM)

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) closed the day trading at $0.42 down -0.71% from the previous closing price of $0.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0030 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2207957 shares were traded. LILM stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4515 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4161.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LILM, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on March 14, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $1.

On December 07, 2022, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal Weight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $2 to $1.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LILM now has a Market Capitalization of 244.24M and an Enterprise Value of 39.25M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LILM has reached a high of $3.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7774, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6064.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LILM traded about 1.91M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LILM traded about 2.05M shares per day. A total of 397.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 96.03M. Insiders hold about 63.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.30% stake in the company. Shares short for LILM as of Apr 13, 2023 were 9.7M with a Short Ratio of 10.59M, compared to 7.98M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.44% and a Short% of Float of 5.22%.