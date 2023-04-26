Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of On Holding AG (ONON)

The closing price of On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) was $32.16 for the day, down -4.31% from the previous closing price of $33.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3682339 shares were traded. ONON stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.00.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ONON’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 4.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 16, 2023, Wedbush Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $20 to $25.

Goldman Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on November 21, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $37 to $28.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ONON now has a Market Capitalization of 9.45B and an Enterprise Value of 9.18B. As of this moment, On’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 158.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 40.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.40. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.52 whereas that against EBITDA is 71.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ONON has reached a high of $33.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.94.

Shares Statistics:

ONON traded an average of 4.13M shares per day over the past three months and 4.1M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 317.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 141.69M. Insiders hold about 33.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ONON as of Mar 30, 2023 were 21.86M with a Short Ratio of 21.86M, compared to 18.28M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.91% and a Short% of Float of 11.18%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.74 and $0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.55. EPS for the following year is $0.79, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.99 and $0.53.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 12 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.99B to a low estimate of $1.91B. As of the current estimate, On Holding AG’s year-ago sales were $1.37B, an estimated increase of 41.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ONON’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.99B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.91B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.94B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.37B, up 41.30% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.74B and the low estimate is $2.41B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.