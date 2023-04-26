Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA)

The closing price of Sana Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: SANA) was $5.25 for the day, up 4.37% from the previous closing price of $5.03. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1149784 shares were traded. SANA stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.00.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of SANA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on March 01, 2021, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

On March 01, 2021, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $35.

On March 01, 2021, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $40.Goldman initiated its Neutral rating on March 01, 2021, with a $40 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SANA now has a Market Capitalization of 698.47M and an Enterprise Value of 382.76M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SANA has reached a high of $9.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.25.

Shares Statistics:

SANA traded an average of 1.14M shares per day over the past three months and 2.01M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 190.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 169.28M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SANA as of Mar 30, 2023 were 30.36M with a Short Ratio of 30.36M, compared to 27.84M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.86% and a Short% of Float of 33.21%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.39 and a low estimate of -$0.6, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.45, with high estimates of -$0.39 and low estimates of -$0.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.3 and -$2.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.81. EPS for the following year is -$1.76, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.99 and -$2.3.