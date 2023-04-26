Update from Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) was $0.23 for the day, down -21.48% from the previous closing price of $0.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0623 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3535825 shares were traded. BRQS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2732 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2250.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of BRQS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BRQS now has a Market Capitalization of 4.38M and an Enterprise Value of -2.94M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.06 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BRQS has reached a high of $7.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2535, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6176.

Shares Statistics:

BRQS traded an average of 1.67M shares per day over the past three months and 2M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 35.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.44M. Insiders hold about 15.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.60% stake in the company. Shares short for BRQS as of Mar 30, 2023 were 1.05M with a Short Ratio of 1.05M, compared to 650.58k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.63% and a Short% of Float of 5.76%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BRQS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $264.21M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $264.21M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $264.21M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $154.31M, up 71.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $346.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $346.6M and the low estimate is $346.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.