Update from Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (RXDX): A steady trajectory

Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RXDX) closed the day trading at $194.15 down -0.13% from the previous closing price of $194.40. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 899694 shares were traded. RXDX stock price reached its highest trading level at $194.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $194.01.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RXDX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 31.00 and its Current Ratio is at 31.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on July 20, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $51.

On June 10, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $53.

On February 11, 2022, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $62.BTIG Research initiated its Buy rating on February 11, 2022, with a $62 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 05 when Marshall Keith W sold 10,000 shares for $108.42 per share. The transaction valued at 1,084,200 led to the insider holds 9,811 shares of the business.

McKenna Mark C. sold 25,000 shares of RXDX for $2,903,500 on Mar 15. The Chairman, President & CEO now owns 55,144 shares after completing the transaction at $116.14 per share. On Mar 08, another insider, Cedars Sinai Intellectual Prop, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 865,000 shares for $114.59 each. As a result, the insider received 99,120,350 and left with 4,001,132 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RXDX now has a Market Capitalization of 5.42B and an Enterprise Value of 4.75B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1362.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 697.73 whereas that against EBITDA is -33.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RXDX has reached a high of $195.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 126.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 81.83.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RXDX traded about 863.32K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RXDX traded about 2.93M shares per day. A total of 42.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.92M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.70% stake in the company. Shares short for RXDX as of Apr 13, 2023 were 4.92M with a Short Ratio of 4.75M, compared to 4.43M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.29% and a Short% of Float of 11.54%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.91 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.78 and a low estimate of -$1.04, while EPS last year was -$0.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.96, with high estimates of -$0.81 and low estimates of -$1.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.32 and -$4.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.99. EPS for the following year is -$4.56, with 11 analysts recommending between -$2.89 and -$6.4.