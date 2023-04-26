What shareholders can do to beat the market with BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR) stock

In the latest session, BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE: BRBR) closed at $35.28 down -1.18% from its previous closing price of $35.70. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 502975 shares were traded. BRBR stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.16.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of BellRing Brands Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 107.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 72.75. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 23, 2023, Truist Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $25 to $40.

On December 14, 2022, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $32.Needham initiated its Buy rating on December 14, 2022, with a $32 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when STEIN ELLIOT JR bought 2,000 shares for $23.67 per share. The transaction valued at 47,340 led to the insider holds 19,551 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BRBR now has a Market Capitalization of 4.47B and an Enterprise Value of 5.37B. As of this moment, BellRing’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 40.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.25. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.76 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BRBR has reached a high of $36.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.58.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BRBR has traded an average of 964.67K shares per day and 783.51k over the past ten days. A total of 134.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 130.30M. Insiders hold about 3.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.20% stake in the company. Shares short for BRBR as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.73M with a Short Ratio of 3.93M, compared to 3.85M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.79% and a Short% of Float of 3.59%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 14 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.23 and a low estimate of $0.16, while EPS last year was $0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.35, with high estimates of $0.41 and low estimates of $0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.29 and $1.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.22. EPS for the following year is $1.45, with 14 analysts recommending between $1.63 and $1.36.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $370.2M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $373.8M to a low estimate of $362.33M. As of the current estimate, BellRing Brands Inc.’s year-ago sales were $315.2M, an estimated increase of 17.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $437.45M, an increase of 18.00% over than the figure of $17.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $444.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $429.5M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BRBR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.63B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.59B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.62B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.37B, up 18.00% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.8B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.85B and the low estimate is $1.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.