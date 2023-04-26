What shareholders can do to beat the market with Canaan Inc. (CAN) stock

In the latest session, Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) closed at $2.40 down -4.00% from its previous closing price of $2.50. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2322766 shares were traded. CAN stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.5100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3700.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Canaan Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.50 and its Current Ratio is at 8.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on July 06, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On June 08, 2022, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9.

On April 05, 2022, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.DA Davidson initiated its Buy rating on April 05, 2022, with a $15 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CAN now has a Market Capitalization of 501.73M and an Enterprise Value of 402.78M. As of this moment, Canaan’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 1.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.09 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CAN has reached a high of $4.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.7478, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.0543.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CAN has traded an average of 2.09M shares per day and 1.76M over the past ten days. A total of 167.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 125.08M. Shares short for CAN as of Mar 30, 2023 were 6.44M with a Short Ratio of 6.44M, compared to 5.92M on Feb 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.23 and a low estimate of -$0.23, while EPS last year was $0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.7 and $0.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.7. EPS for the following year is $1.91, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.91 and $1.91.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $67.53M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $75.59M to a low estimate of $61M. As of the current estimate, Canaan Inc.’s year-ago sales were $213.92M, an estimated decrease of -68.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $83.77M, a decrease of -66.00% over than the figure of -$68.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $114.97M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $61M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CAN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $646.73M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $312.09M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $428.28M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $634.88M, down -32.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $763.33M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.15B and the low estimate is $415.38M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 78.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.