What shareholders can do to beat the market with Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) stock

As of close of business last night, Pagaya Technologies Ltd.’s stock clocked out at $0.83, down -0.62% from its previous closing price of $0.84. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0052 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1030222 shares were traded. PGY stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8760 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7801.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PGY’s stock, we examine its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Canaccord Genuity on February 16, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $3 from $1.50 previously.

On January 13, 2023, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $1.25.

On December 14, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $1.50.Canaccord Genuity initiated its Hold rating on December 14, 2022, with a $1.50 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PGY now has a Market Capitalization of 674.26M and an Enterprise Value of 575.72M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.84 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PGY has reached a high of $34.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0396, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.3795.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PGY traded 2.52M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.48M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 681.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 401.30M. Insiders hold about 25.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.70% stake in the company. Shares short for PGY as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.87M with a Short Ratio of 3.95M, compared to 4.38M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.55% and a Short% of Float of 1.34%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.01 and -$0.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.09. EPS for the following year is -$0.01, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.12 and -$0.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PGY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $822.41M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $785.26M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $802.24M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $748.93M, up 7.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.14B and the low estimate is $914.95M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.