What shareholders can do to beat the market with StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) stock

As of close of business last night, StoneCo Ltd.’s stock clocked out at $11.80, up 0.60% from its previous closing price of $11.73. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6471967 shares were traded. STNE stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.41.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of STNE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.54. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on December 07, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $15 from $17 previously.

On December 01, 2022, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Sell and also upped its target price recommendation from $7.50 to $11.

Evercore ISI Upgraded its In-line to Outperform on November 28, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $10 to $16.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, STNE now has a Market Capitalization of 3.18B and an Enterprise Value of 2.52B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.28 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STNE has reached a high of $12.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.98.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that STNE traded 5.61M shares on average per day over the past three months and 6.83M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 312.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 247.66M. Insiders hold about 1.56% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.60% stake in the company. Shares short for STNE as of Mar 30, 2023 were 15.85M with a Short Ratio of 15.85M, compared to 23.45M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.07% and a Short% of Float of 5.49%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.15 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.75 and $0.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.64. EPS for the following year is $0.85, with 9 analysts recommending between $1.06 and $0.67.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $533.82M. It ranges from a high estimate of $554.75M to a low estimate of $517.73M. As of the current estimate, StoneCo Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $387.19M, an estimated increase of 37.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $565.25M, an increase of 31.20% less than the figure of $37.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $585.24M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $535.74M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STNE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.9B, up 22.00% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.59B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.72B and the low estimate is $2.38B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.