Which analyst expects Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Antero Midstream Corporation’s stock clocked out at $9.88, down -3.52% from its previous closing price of $10.24. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5071606 shares were traded. AM stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.70.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on April 28, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $13 from $12 previously.

On March 02, 2022, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal Weight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $11 to $10.

Tudor Pickering Downgraded its Hold to Sell on May 26, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $8.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when KEYTE DAVID H bought 10,000 shares for $10.01 per share. The transaction valued at 100,100 led to the insider holds 79,373 shares of the business.

Keenan W Howard JR sold 242,868 shares of AM for $2,547,977 on May 25. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $10.49 per share. On May 24, another insider, Keenan W Howard JR, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 299,019 shares for $10.23 each. As a result, the insider received 3,057,918 and left with 95,501 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AM now has a Market Capitalization of 5.04B and an Enterprise Value of 8.16B. As of this moment, Antero’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.87. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.23 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AM has reached a high of $11.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.40.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AM traded 2.66M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.32M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 478.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 321.50M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.90% stake in the company. Shares short for AM as of Mar 30, 2023 were 7.1M with a Short Ratio of 7.10M, compared to 9.03M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.48% and a Short% of Float of 2.12%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.90, AM has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.90. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 8.99%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.79%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 11.94.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.21 and a low estimate of $0.17, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.94 and $0.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.81. EPS for the following year is $0.89, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.98 and $0.8.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $265.22M. It ranges from a high estimate of $270.8M to a low estimate of $259.65M. As of the current estimate, Antero Midstream Corporation’s year-ago sales were $218.49M, an estimated increase of 21.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $260.23M, an increase of 13.70% less than the figure of $21.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $276M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $244.46M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $992.36M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $919.99M, up 12.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.18B and the low estimate is $1.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.