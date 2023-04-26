Which analyst expects TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, TG Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $22.38, down -1.10% from its previous closing price of $22.63. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5061729 shares were traded. TGTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.86.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TGTX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on May 20, 2022, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On February 23, 2022, B. Riley Securities reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $49 to $35.

Goldman Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on November 15, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $33 to $26.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 06 when Echelard Yann bought 9,000 shares for $10.64 per share. The transaction valued at 95,760 led to the insider holds 201,848 shares of the business.

Charney Laurence N sold 30,000 shares of TGTX for $333,000 on Jan 04. The Director now owns 234,729 shares after completing the transaction at $11.10 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TGTX now has a Market Capitalization of 2.94B and an Enterprise Value of 2.86B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1129.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 52.05. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.03k whereas that against EBITDA is -15.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TGTX has reached a high of $22.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.55.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TGTX traded 4.11M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.54M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 137.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 133.34M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.70% stake in the company. Shares short for TGTX as of Mar 30, 2023 were 28.42M with a Short Ratio of 28.42M, compared to 25.97M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19.42% and a Short% of Float of 24.94%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.31 and a low estimate of -$0.5, while EPS last year was -$0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.32, with high estimates of -$0.24 and low estimates of -$0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1 and -$1.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.22. EPS for the following year is -$0.6, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.05 and -$1.09.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $3.38M. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.72M to a low estimate of $2.7M. As of the current estimate, TG Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.02M, an estimated increase of 67.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $10.16M, an increase of 1,610.40% over than the figure of $67.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $16M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.54M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TGTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $101.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $40.71M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $66.56M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.79M, up 2,289.90% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $200.91M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $324M and the low estimate is $102.19M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 201.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.