Which analyst expects V.F. Corporation (VFC) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) closed at $22.31 down -2.66% from its previous closing price of $22.92. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5081870 shares were traded. VFC stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.30.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of V.F. Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 14, 2023, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Sell and also upped its target price recommendation from $26 to $27.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Roberts Carol L bought 7,109 shares for $21.07 per share. The transaction valued at 149,786 led to the insider holds 7,109 shares of the business.

CHUGG JULIANA L bought 15,000 shares of VFC for $400,305 on Feb 13. The Director now owns 15,000 shares after completing the transaction at $26.69 per share. On Dec 13, another insider, Dorer Benno O, who serves as the Interim President and CEO of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $28.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 284,950 and bolstered with 10,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VFC now has a Market Capitalization of 8.62B and an Enterprise Value of 15.54B. As of this moment, V.F.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.33 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VFC has reached a high of $54.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.87.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VFC has traded an average of 8.90M shares per day and 5.71M over the past ten days. A total of 387.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 387.27M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.60% stake in the company. Shares short for VFC as of Mar 30, 2023 were 16.07M with a Short Ratio of 16.07M, compared to 21.97M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.14% and a Short% of Float of 5.21%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for VFC is 1.20, from 2.01 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 8.77%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.24%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.20. The current Payout Ratio is 188.10% for VFC, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 20, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 22, 2019 when the company split stock in a 1062:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 20 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.14 and $2.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.08. EPS for the following year is $2.21, with 21 analysts recommending between $2.41 and $1.8.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 19 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.73B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.82B to a low estimate of $2.64B. As of the current estimate, V.F. Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.82B, an estimated decrease of -3.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.23B, a decrease of -1.40% over than the figure of -$3.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.44B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.12B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VFC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.69B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.6B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.84B, down -2.00% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.93B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.34B and the low estimate is $11.33B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.