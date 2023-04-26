Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (WINT) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: WINT) closed the day trading at $1.86 down -12.26% from the previous closing price of $2.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1192169 shares were traded. WINT stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.1600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8400.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of WINT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Ladenburg Thalmann on June 26, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.25.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 27 when Fraser Craig bought 2,500 shares for $0.38 per share. The transaction valued at 950 led to the insider holds 226,558 shares of the business.

Hamill John P. bought 3,000 shares of WINT for $1,100 on Jul 26. The SVP & CFO now owns 72,800 shares after completing the transaction at $0.37 per share. On Jul 26, another insider, Fraser Craig, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 2,500 shares for $0.37 each. As a result, the insider paid 935 and bolstered with 224,058 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WINT now has a Market Capitalization of 4.11M and an Enterprise Value of 216.74k. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 706.08 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WINT has reached a high of $44.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.5220, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.5905.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, WINT traded about 680.24K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, WINT traded about 3.46M shares per day. A total of 0.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.59M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.40% stake in the company. Shares short for WINT as of Apr 13, 2023 were 50.1k with a Short Ratio of 0.03M, compared to 27.49k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.51% and a Short% of Float of 6.67%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.