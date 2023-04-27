A correction may be in store for Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) shares?

In the latest session, Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) closed at $76.81 down -11.45% from its previous closing price of $86.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$9.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 50188949 shares were traded. ATVI stock price reached its highest trading level at $79.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $76.50.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Activision Blizzard Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.31. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.10 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Deutsche Bank on February 16, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $90 from $83 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when Alegre Daniel sold 8,847 shares for $78.50 per share. The transaction valued at 694,490 led to the insider holds 156,170 shares of the business.

Alegre Daniel sold 10,000 shares of ATVI for $781,617 on Sep 09. The President and COO now owns 176,690 shares after completing the transaction at $78.16 per share. On Aug 03, another insider, ZERZA ARMIN, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 10,174 shares for $80.22 each. As a result, the insider received 816,170 and left with 186,117 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ATVI now has a Market Capitalization of 66.73B and an Enterprise Value of 58.35B. As of this moment, Activision’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 40.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.50. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.75 whereas that against EBITDA is 26.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATVI has reached a high of $87.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $70.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 81.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 77.40.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ATVI has traded an average of 6.79M shares per day and 10.8M over the past ten days. A total of 785.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 775.89M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ATVI as of Mar 30, 2023 were 18.17M with a Short Ratio of 20.12M, compared to 15.18M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.32% and a Short% of Float of 2.34%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ATVI is 0.47, from 0.00 in the trailing year. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.60. The current Payout Ratio is 24.30% for ATVI, which recently paid a dividend on May 05, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 12, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 07, 2008 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 21 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.75 and a low estimate of $0.25, while EPS last year was $0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.86, with high estimates of $1.08 and low estimates of $0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.25 and $3.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.85. EPS for the following year is $4.16, with 22 analysts recommending between $4.85 and $3.66.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 19 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.8B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.98B to a low estimate of $1.69B. As of the current estimate, Activision Blizzard Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.48B, an estimated increase of 21.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.28B, an increase of 39.40% over than the figure of $21.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.64B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.86B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATVI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.44B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.51B, up 10.80% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.67B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.59B and the low estimate is $9.19B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.