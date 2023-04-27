A correction may be in store for LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) shares?

As of close of business last night, LXP Industrial Trust’s stock clocked out at $9.14, down -1.72% from its previous closing price of $9.30. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1972147 shares were traded. LXP stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.09.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LXP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 48.90 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 104.32. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 when FRARY RICHARD bought 10,000 shares for $10.50 per share. The transaction valued at 105,000 led to the insider holds 143,606 shares of the business.

Gupta Arun bought 9,600 shares of LXP for $99,921 on Jun 13. The Director now owns 26,465 shares after completing the transaction at $10.41 per share. On Jun 13, another insider, Handwerker Jamie, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $10.55 each. As a result, the insider paid 52,750 and bolstered with 73,971 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LXP now has a Market Capitalization of 2.85B and an Enterprise Value of 4.28B. As of this moment, LXP’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 304.67. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 13.32 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LXP has reached a high of $13.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.29.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LXP traded 2.02M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.3M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 274.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 269.92M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.11% stake in the company. Shares short for LXP as of Apr 13, 2023 were 5.37M with a Short Ratio of 5.37M, compared to 7.21M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.84% and a Short% of Float of 3.56%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.49, LXP has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.50. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.22%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.38%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.94.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.01 and -$0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.01. EPS for the following year is $0.03, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.08 and -$0.01.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $81.34M. It ranges from a high estimate of $83M to a low estimate of $79.8M. As of the current estimate, LXP Industrial Trust’s year-ago sales were $78.54M, an estimated increase of 3.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $82.11M, an increase of 5.40% over than the figure of $3.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $84M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $79.83M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LXP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $341M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $320.02M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $328.8M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $313.99M, up 4.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $338.13M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $358M and the low estimate is $328.41M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.