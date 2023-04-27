A correction may be in store for ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC) shares?

As of close of business last night, ProFrac Holding Corp.’s stock clocked out at $10.77, down -3.84% from its previous closing price of $11.20. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 518994 shares were traded. ACDC stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.55.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ACDC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 50.22 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.88. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 31 when Wilks Johnathan Ladd bought 12,000 shares for $12.65 per share. The transaction valued at 151,800 led to the insider holds 74,890 shares of the business.

HADDOCK GERALD W bought 5,000 shares of ACDC for $62,862 on Mar 31. The Director now owns 39,166 shares after completing the transaction at $12.57 per share. On Mar 29, another insider, THRC Holdings, LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 402,995 shares for $12.35 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,976,988 and bolstered with 19,127,995 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACDC now has a Market Capitalization of 711.13M and an Enterprise Value of 1.72B. As of this moment, ProFrac’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.71 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACDC has reached a high of $27.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.30.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ACDC traded 640.79K shares on average per day over the past three months and 480k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 54.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.66M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ACDC as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.06M with a Short Ratio of 3.06M, compared to 2.12M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.59% and a Short% of Float of 12.79%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.88, with high estimates of $1.19 and low estimates of $0.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.25 and $2.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.98. EPS for the following year is $4.57, with 5 analysts recommending between $5.4 and $4.13.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.18B and the low estimate is $3.53B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 59.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.