A correction may be in store for Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) shares?

As of close of business last night, Uber Technologies Inc.’s stock clocked out at $29.68, up 0.30% from its previous closing price of $29.59. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 14232390 shares were traded. UBER stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.47.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of UBER’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 156.59. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on April 17, 2023, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $49 from $47 previously.

On January 30, 2023, MoffettNathanson started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $47.

Piper Sandler Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on January 09, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $31 to $33.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when West Tony sold 4,167 shares for $32.00 per share. The transaction valued at 133,344 led to the insider holds 166,499 shares of the business.

West Tony sold 4,167 shares of UBER for $135,594 on Feb 02. The insider now owns 166,973 shares after completing the transaction at $32.54 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, Hazelbaker Jill, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 63,100 shares for $31.02 each. As a result, the insider received 1,957,362 and left with 80,750 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UBER now has a Market Capitalization of 62.67B and an Enterprise Value of 69.50B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.18 whereas that against EBITDA is -8.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UBER has reached a high of $37.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.28.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that UBER traded 24.35M shares on average per day over the past three months and 18.72M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.01B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.99B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.90% stake in the company. Shares short for UBER as of Mar 30, 2023 were 52.85M with a Short Ratio of 55.14M, compared to 55.69M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.62% and a Short% of Float of 2.73%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 29 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.17, while EPS last year was -$3.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.54 and -$0.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.1. EPS for the following year is $0.63, with 35 analysts recommending between $1.43 and -$0.43.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 34 analysts expect revenue to total $8.72B. It ranges from a high estimate of $9.22B to a low estimate of $7.89B. As of the current estimate, Uber Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.85B, an estimated increase of 27.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 32 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.12B, an increase of 12.90% less than the figure of $27.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $9.9B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.76B.

A total of 43 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UBER’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $41.24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $31.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $37.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $31.88B, up 16.30% from the average estimate. Based on 42 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $43.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $51.69B and the low estimate is $32.12B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.