A correction may be in store for Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) shares?

As of close of business last night, Uxin Limited’s stock clocked out at $0.82, down -2.94% from its previous closing price of $0.84. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0248 from its previous closing price. On the day, 566686 shares were traded. UXIN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8000.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of UXIN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 12, 2019, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $7.70.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UXIN now has a Market Capitalization of 75.66M and an Enterprise Value of 176.38M. As of this moment, Uxin’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.08 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UXIN has reached a high of $10.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.2632, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.1286.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that UXIN traded 275.19K shares on average per day over the past three months and 769.23k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 47.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.39M. Insiders hold about 4.58% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.40% stake in the company. Shares short for UXIN as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.39M with a Short Ratio of 1.39M, compared to 997.72k on Mar 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.42 and -$0.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.42. EPS for the following year is -$0.29, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.29 and -$0.29.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $436.12M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $436.12M and the low estimate is $436.12M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.