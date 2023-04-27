A glimpse at Aurora Innovation Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR) closed at $1.34 up 1.52% from its previous closing price of $1.32. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1534194 shares were traded. AUR stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2800.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Aurora Innovation Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.50 and its Current Ratio is at 13.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on December 16, 2021, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 03 when Anderson Sterling sold 93,304 shares for $2.08 per share. The transaction valued at 194,511 led to the insider holds 2,244,235 shares of the business.

Anderson Sterling sold 49,563 shares of AUR for $101,609 on Feb 02. The Director now owns 253,497 shares after completing the transaction at $2.05 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AUR now has a Market Capitalization of 1.66B and an Enterprise Value of 699.25M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 25.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.28 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AUR has reached a high of $4.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4160, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8452.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AUR has traded an average of 1.91M shares per day and 1.53M over the past ten days. A total of 1.16B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 331.73M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.60% stake in the company. Shares short for AUR as of Apr 13, 2023 were 12.18M with a Short Ratio of 12.18M, compared to 12.13M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.03% and a Short% of Float of 2.65%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.17, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.66 and -$0.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.74. EPS for the following year is -$0.59, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.55 and -$0.64.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $400k in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $400k and the low estimate is $400k. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -60.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.