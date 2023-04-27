A glimpse at Carter’s Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Carter’s Inc.’s stock clocked out at $67.51, down -0.50% from its previous closing price of $67.85. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1005682 shares were traded. CRI stock price reached its highest trading level at $68.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $67.31.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CRI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Underperform on April 27, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $120 to $82.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 27 when CASEY MICHAEL DENNIS sold 3,145 shares for $75.03 per share. The transaction valued at 235,969 led to the insider holds 380,162 shares of the business.

CASEY MICHAEL DENNIS sold 25,380 shares of CRI for $1,903,781 on Dec 13. The Chairman and CEO now owns 380,162 shares after completing the transaction at $75.01 per share. On Dec 09, another insider, D’Emilio Julie, who serves as the EVP, Sales of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $72.77 each. As a result, the insider received 363,850 and left with 33,761 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRI now has a Market Capitalization of 2.69B and an Enterprise Value of 3.66B. As of this moment, Carter’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.64. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.14 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.62.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CRI is 1.24, which has changed by -23.88% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -5.40% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CRI has reached a high of $91.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $62.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 71.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 74.60.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CRI traded 758.25K shares on average per day over the past three months and 748.13k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 37.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.27M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 112.94% stake in the company. Shares short for CRI as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.75M with a Short Ratio of 2.75M, compared to 2.42M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.27% and a Short% of Float of 7.46%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.00, CRI has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.42%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.42%. The current Payout Ratio is 46.50% for CRI, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 05, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 06, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.74 and a low estimate of $0.47, while EPS last year was $1.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.75, with high estimates of $0.98 and low estimates of $0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.2 and $5.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.9. EPS for the following year is $6.34, with 5 analysts recommending between $6.7 and $6.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $648.58M. It ranges from a high estimate of $652M to a low estimate of $646.13M. As of the current estimate, Carter’s Inc.’s year-ago sales were $781.28M, an estimated decrease of -17.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $625.8M, a decrease of -10.70% over than the figure of -$17.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $655M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $613.18M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.96B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.21B, down -6.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.12B and the low estimate is $3.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.