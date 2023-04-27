A glimpse at First Republic Bank’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) closed at $5.69 down -29.75% from its previous closing price of $8.10. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 188993481 shares were traded. FRC stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.76.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of First Republic Bank’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Janney Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on April 25, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $10 to $8.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FRC now has a Market Capitalization of 2.63B. As of this moment, First’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.69, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FRC has reached a high of $171.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 53.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 116.00.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FRC has traded an average of 40.04M shares per day and 64.32M over the past ten days. A total of 184.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 181.71M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.20% stake in the company. Shares short for FRC as of Apr 13, 2023 were 56.01M with a Short Ratio of 56.01M, compared to 8.99M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 30.08% and a Short% of Float of 30.27%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for FRC is 1.08, from 0.81 in the trailing year. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.77.

Earnings Estimates

There are 14 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.48 and a low estimate of -$2.37, while EPS last year was $2.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.4, with high estimates of $1.59 and low estimates of -$2.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.4 and -$5.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.09. EPS for the following year is $0.86, with 14 analysts recommending between $8.45 and -$6.8.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $678.74M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.38B to a low estimate of $250.85M. As of the current estimate, First Republic Bank’s year-ago sales were $1.51B, an estimated decrease of -55.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $682.66M, a decrease of -55.90% less than the figure of -$55.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.45B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $254.47M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FRC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.96B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.87B, down -45.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.56B and the low estimate is $1.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.