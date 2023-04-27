A glimpse at Trane Technologies plc’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Trane Technologies plc’s stock clocked out at $177.69, down -0.64% from its previous closing price of $178.84. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2278797 shares were traded. TT stock price reached its highest trading level at $180.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $176.69.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 33.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 68.57. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 04, 2023, UBS Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $168 to $200.

BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on December 21, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $180.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when Camuti Paul A sold 7,950 shares for $190.78 per share. The transaction valued at 1,516,710 led to the insider holds 89,021 shares of the business.

Turtz Evan M sold 2,095 shares of TT for $399,791 on Mar 03. The Senior Vice President now owns 19,601 shares after completing the transaction at $190.83 per share. On Feb 10, another insider, Camuti Paul A, who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 536 shares for $181.99 each. As a result, the insider received 97,545 and left with 89,021 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TT now has a Market Capitalization of 39.18B and an Enterprise Value of 42.80B. As of this moment, Trane’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.47. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.68 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TT has reached a high of $196.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $120.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 181.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 167.07.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TT traded 1.64M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.91M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 230.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 227.99M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.40% stake in the company. Shares short for TT as of Mar 30, 2023 were 2.96M with a Short Ratio of 3.70M, compared to 2.25M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.29% and a Short% of Float of 1.29%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.68, TT has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.50%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.69%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.67. The current Payout Ratio is 26.60% for TT, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 31, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 01, 2020 when the company split stock in a 1289:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.23 and a low estimate of $1.16, while EPS last year was $1.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.3, with high estimates of $2.41 and low estimates of $2.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.69 and $7.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.6. EPS for the following year is $8.14, with 11 analysts recommending between $8.36 and $7.64.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $3.29B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.37B to a low estimate of $3.23B. As of the current estimate, Trane Technologies plc’s year-ago sales were $3.16B, an estimated increase of 4.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.58B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.99B, down -2.60% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.47B and the low estimate is $15.72B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.