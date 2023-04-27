A Stock You Should Be Looking At: CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI)

After finishing at $12.50 in the prior trading day, CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ: CXAI) closed at $9.27, down -25.84%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6495308 shares were traded. CXAI stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.01.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CXAI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CXAI now has a Market Capitalization of 18.71M and an Enterprise Value of 18.84M. As of this moment, CXApp’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CXAI has reached a high of $21.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.26.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.41M shares per day over the past 3-months and 29.06M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 7.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.94M. Insiders hold about 0.14% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CXAI as of Apr 13, 2023 were 325.05k with a Short Ratio of 0.33M, compared to 10.67k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.31% and a Short% of Float of 85.04%.