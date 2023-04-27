A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

After finishing at $221.40 in the prior trading day, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE: LH) closed at $221.75, up 0.16%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 878817 shares were traded. LH stock price reached its highest trading level at $223.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $217.36.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 45.36 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.49. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on December 12, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $250 from $275 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 31 when Schroeder Mark S sold 3,897 shares for $225.81 per share. The transaction valued at 879,982 led to the insider holds 6,687 shares of the business.

Kirchgraber Paul R sold 8,000 shares of LH for $2,004,675 on Feb 21. The CEO, Covance Drug Development now owns 9,069 shares after completing the transaction at $250.58 per share. On Feb 14, another insider, Schroeder Mark S, who serves as the EVP, President-Diagnostics Lab of the company, sold 309 shares for $247.63 each. As a result, the insider received 76,518 and left with 6,687 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LH now has a Market Capitalization of 19.59B and an Enterprise Value of 25.49B. As of this moment, Laboratory’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.95. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.73 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LH has reached a high of $263.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $200.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 230.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 234.47.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 611.01K shares per day over the past 3-months and 615.31k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 88.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 88.35M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.40% stake in the company. Shares short for LH as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.64M with a Short Ratio of 1.64M, compared to 1.63M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.86% and a Short% of Float of 2.48%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, LH’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.00, compared to 2.88 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.30%. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for LH, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 07, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 16, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 12, 2002 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 13 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.81 and a low estimate of $3.96, while EPS last year was $4.95. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.44, with high estimates of $4.92 and low estimates of $4.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $17.6 and $16.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $17.16. EPS for the following year is $18.92, with 14 analysts recommending between $20 and $18.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $3.79B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.87B to a low estimate of $3.71B. As of the current estimate, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s year-ago sales were $3.7B, an estimated increase of 2.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.81B, an increase of 0.70% less than the figure of $2.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.88B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.72B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.88B, up 2.20% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.06B and the low estimate is $15.44B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.