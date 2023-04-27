A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)

The price of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) closed at $60.26 in the last session, down -1.74% from day before closing price of $61.33. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8383835 shares were traded. OXY stock price reached its highest trading level at $61.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $59.92.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at OXY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 55.14 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.88. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.98 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.97.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on April 19, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $68.

On March 28, 2023, TD Cowen Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $63 to $70.

Evercore ISI Downgraded its In-line to Underperform on February 22, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $74 to $60.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 27 when BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC bought 1,789,529 shares for $59.32 per share. The transaction valued at 106,149,284 led to the insider holds 211,707,119 shares of the business.

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC bought 1,877,185 shares of OXY for $110,095,411 on Mar 23. The 10% Owner now owns 209,917,590 shares after completing the transaction at $58.65 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 1,518,001 shares for $56.70 each. As a result, the insider paid 86,070,111 and bolstered with 208,040,405 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OXY now has a Market Capitalization of 57.81B and an Enterprise Value of 87.35B. As of this moment, Occidental’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.38 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OXY has reached a high of $77.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $53.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 61.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 64.78.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, OXY traded on average about 13.76M shares per day over the past 3-months and 8M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 905.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 890.86M. Insiders hold about 0.23% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.40% stake in the company. Shares short for OXY as of Apr 13, 2023 were 49.93M with a Short Ratio of 49.93M, compared to 46.12M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.56% and a Short% of Float of 9.88%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for OXY is 0.72, which was 0.52 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.85%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.17%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.19. The current Payout Ratio is 3.90% for OXY, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 24, 2016 when the company split stock in a 10000:9983 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 20 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.52 and a low estimate of $0.96, while EPS last year was $2.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.2, with high estimates of $1.72 and low estimates of $0.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.1 and $2.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.27. EPS for the following year is $5.91, with 21 analysts recommending between $9.7 and $3.65.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $7.37B. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.01B to a low estimate of $5.95B. As of the current estimate, Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s year-ago sales were $8.53B, an estimated decrease of -13.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.54B, a decrease of -29.80% less than the figure of -$13.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.59B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.96B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OXY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $34.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $24.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $30.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $37.09B, down -18.40% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $30.8B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $37.34B and the low estimate is $23.71B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.