A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

The price of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM) closed at $34.09 in the last session, up 1.91% from day before closing price of $33.45. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1986795 shares were traded. SFM stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.24.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SFM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.12. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Evercore ISI on April 20, 2023, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $29.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 22 when Konat Nicholas sold 642 shares for $33.27 per share. The transaction valued at 21,359 led to the insider holds 111,214 shares of the business.

Sanders Dan J sold 40,452 shares of SFM for $1,317,056 on Mar 20. The Chief Store Operations Officer now owns 8,241 shares after completing the transaction at $32.56 per share. On Mar 17, another insider, Sinclair Jack, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 5,814 shares for $32.96 each. As a result, the insider received 191,626 and left with 367,783 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SFM now has a Market Capitalization of 3.57B and an Enterprise Value of 4.82B. As of this moment, Sprouts’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.77. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.75 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SFM has reached a high of $35.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.03.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SFM traded on average about 1.44M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.52M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 105.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 102.57M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 110.67% stake in the company. Shares short for SFM as of Mar 30, 2023 were 16.96M with a Short Ratio of 16.66M, compared to 15.49M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.35% and a Short% of Float of 26.39%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 16 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.85 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.87 and a low estimate of $0.82, while EPS last year was $0.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.59, with high estimates of $0.66 and low estimates of $0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.57 and $2.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.48. EPS for the following year is $2.67, with 16 analysts recommending between $2.95 and $2.1.

Revenue Estimates

According to 15 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.72B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.73B to a low estimate of $1.7B. As of the current estimate, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.64B, an estimated increase of 4.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.67B, an increase of 4.60% over than the figure of $4.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.69B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.64B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SFM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.79B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.72B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.4B, up 4.90% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.31B and the low estimate is $7.03B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.