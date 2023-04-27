An average trading volume for GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL) closed at $33.43 in the last session, down -2.65% from day before closing price of $34.34. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1078357 shares were traded. GFL stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.31.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GFL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 185.84 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 51.63. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 21, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $34 to $32.50.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GFL now has a Market Capitalization of 12.90B and an Enterprise Value of 20.01B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.96 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GFL has reached a high of $35.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.35.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GFL traded on average about 1.36M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.11M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 369.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 308.31M. Insiders hold about 3.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.03% stake in the company. Shares short for GFL as of Apr 13, 2023 were 6.29M with a Short Ratio of 4.60M, compared to 6.63M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.70% and a Short% of Float of 3.93%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for GFL is 0.07, which was 0.06 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.19%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.15%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.72 and -$0.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.41. EPS for the following year is $0.75, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.21 and -$0.21.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.24B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.26B to a low estimate of $1.23B. As of the current estimate, GFL Environmental Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.05B, an estimated increase of 17.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.45B, an increase of 12.90% less than the figure of $17.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.48B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.42B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GFL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.72B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5B, up 13.00% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.2B and the low estimate is $5.81B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.