An average trading volume for Nikola Corporation (NKLA) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $0.82 in the prior trading day, Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) closed at $0.81, down -1.29%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0105 from its previous closing price. On the day, 17703608 shares were traded. NKLA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8515 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7860.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NKLA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 13, 2023, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $3.

BTIG Research reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on January 17, 2023, while the target price for the stock was revised from $7 to $5.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when Lohscheller Michael sold 27,863 shares for $2.11 per share. The transaction valued at 58,847 led to the insider holds 849,184 shares of the business.

Mendes Carey sold 1,291 shares of NKLA for $2,727 on Mar 06. The President, Energy now owns 349,591 shares after completing the transaction at $2.11 per share. On Dec 30, another insider, RUSSELL MARK A, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 75,000 shares for $2.21 each. As a result, the insider received 165,891 and left with 1,959,917 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NKLA now has a Market Capitalization of 645.75M and an Enterprise Value of 795.31M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 15.65 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NKLA has reached a high of $8.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5977, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.2898.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 18.72M shares per day over the past 3-months and 30.12M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 488.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 324.62M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NKLA as of Mar 30, 2023 were 116.52M with a Short Ratio of 114.17M, compared to 114.55M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19.67% and a Short% of Float of 23.94%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.2 and a low estimate of -$0.32, while EPS last year was -$0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.22, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.66 and -$1.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.92. EPS for the following year is -$0.66, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.32 and -$0.9.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $12.51M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $14.91M to a low estimate of $11M. As of the current estimate, Nikola Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.89M, an estimated increase of 563.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $21.08M, an increase of 16.20% less than the figure of $563.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $28.33M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $14M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NKLA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $184M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $138M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $155.26M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $50.83M, up 205.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $569.56M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $973M and the low estimate is $331M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 266.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.