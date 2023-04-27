An average trading volume for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $11.69 in the prior trading day, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) closed at $11.65, down -0.34%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4069482 shares were traded. PTEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.52.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PTEN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.71. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 17, 2023, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $18.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 04 when Holcomb James Michael sold 58,335 shares for $18.65 per share. The transaction valued at 1,087,948 led to the insider holds 273,108 shares of the business.

Holcomb James Michael sold 16,666 shares of PTEN for $266,823 on Oct 26. The President-Drilling Subsidiary now owns 331,443 shares after completing the transaction at $16.01 per share. On Aug 23, another insider, Holcomb James Michael, who serves as the President-Drilling Subsidiary of the company, sold 8,333 shares for $16.00 each. As a result, the insider received 133,328 and left with 348,109 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PTEN now has a Market Capitalization of 2.53B and an Enterprise Value of 3.25B. As of this moment, Patterson-UTI’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.64, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.23 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PTEN has reached a high of $20.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.91.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.72M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.46M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 215.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 204.16M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PTEN as of Apr 13, 2023 were 15.95M with a Short Ratio of 15.95M, compared to 15.54M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.66% and a Short% of Float of 11.56%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, PTEN’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.20, compared to 0.32 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.71%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.74%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.61. The current Payout Ratio is 28.00% for PTEN, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 15, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 28, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 30, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 15 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.38 and a low estimate of $0.32, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.43, with high estimates of $0.47 and low estimates of $0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.97 and $1.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.72. EPS for the following year is $1.97, with 16 analysts recommending between $2.96 and $1.05.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $756.16M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $765M to a low estimate of $746.7M. As of the current estimate, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $509.38M, an estimated increase of 48.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $795.73M, an increase of 27.90% less than the figure of $48.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $837.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $759.3M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PTEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.31B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.65B, up 21.10% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.71B and the low estimate is $2.85B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.