An investigation into Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $9.95 in the prior trading day, Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) closed at $9.84, down -1.11%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8104128 shares were traded. AFRM stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.76.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AFRM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.95 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.95.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on February 10, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $15 from $46 previously.

On February 09, 2023, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $23 to $17.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on December 13, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $32 to $13.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 when Rabois Keith sold 17,286 shares for $11.15 per share. The transaction valued at 192,711 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Rabois Keith sold 17,287 shares of AFRM for $220,673 on Mar 01. The Director now owns 17,286 shares after completing the transaction at $12.77 per share. On Feb 01, another insider, Rabois Keith, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 17,287 shares for $16.71 each. As a result, the insider received 288,791 and left with 34,573 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AFRM now has a Market Capitalization of 3.44B and an Enterprise Value of 6.18B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.17 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AFRM has reached a high of $40.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.32.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 17.14M shares per day over the past 3-months and 8.6M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 293.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 221.41M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.60% stake in the company. Shares short for AFRM as of Apr 13, 2023 were 47.49M with a Short Ratio of 47.49M, compared to 40.85M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.15% and a Short% of Float of 21.69%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 13 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.91 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.47 and a low estimate of -$1.12, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.82, with high estimates of -$0.42 and low estimates of -$1.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.83 and -$4.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.65. EPS for the following year is -$2.79, with 15 analysts recommending between -$0.92 and -$3.7.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $370.11M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $388M to a low estimate of $352M. As of the current estimate, Affirm Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $354.76M, an estimated increase of 4.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $390.75M, an increase of 7.30% over than the figure of $4.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $413M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $372.15M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AFRM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.55B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.49B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.35B, up 12.80% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.06B and the low estimate is $1.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.