An investigation into Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL)’s technical aspects

The price of Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL) closed at $32.75 in the last session, down -1.09% from day before closing price of $33.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9228762 shares were traded. DAL stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.69.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DAL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Evercore ISI on March 07, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $47 from $40 previously.

On February 08, 2023, Redburn Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $55.

Argus Upgraded its Hold to Buy on January 05, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $39.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 21 when Taylor David S bought 5,000 shares for $34.26 per share. The transaction valued at 171,275 led to the insider holds 20,360 shares of the business.

HAUENSTEIN GLEN W sold 5,000 shares of DAL for $172,650 on Apr 17. The President now owns 273,712 shares after completing the transaction at $34.53 per share. On Apr 14, another insider, Taylor David S, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $33.56 each. As a result, the insider paid 167,805 and bolstered with 15,360 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DAL now has a Market Capitalization of 21.40B and an Enterprise Value of 44.35B. As of this moment, Delta’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.74. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.82 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DAL has reached a high of $44.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.11.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DAL traded on average about 9.83M shares per day over the past 3-months and 13.75M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 642.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 640.46M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.50% stake in the company. Shares short for DAL as of Apr 13, 2023 were 25.51M with a Short Ratio of 25.51M, compared to 19.66M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.97% and a Short% of Float of 4.47%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 15 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.24 and a low estimate of $1.9, while EPS last year was $1.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.87, with high estimates of $2.07 and low estimates of $1.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.21 and $4.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.57. EPS for the following year is $6.9, with 19 analysts recommending between $8.56 and $5.5.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $14.31B. It ranges from a high estimate of $15.15B to a low estimate of $14.06B. As of the current estimate, Delta Air Lines Inc.’s year-ago sales were $12.31B, an estimated increase of 16.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $14.49B, an increase of 12.60% less than the figure of $16.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $15.22B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13.87B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DAL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $54.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $52.75B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $53.72B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $45.6B, up 17.80% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $56.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $59.71B and the low estimate is $53.94B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.